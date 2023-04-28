Hero Futures Energies bets big on green hydrogen, plans 2 projects in India7 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Rahul Munjal was of the view that hydrogen is going to be mainstay of transition in mobility and electric vehicles would eventually give way for hydrogen mobility in the next 5-10 years.
New Delhi: Masdar-backed Hero Futures Energies plans to invest heavily in the green hydrogen and energy storage sectors in India, and will also bid for the storage projects tendered by SECI including both battery storage and pump storage, said chairman and managing director Rahul Munjal in an interview. Munjal said that the company is looking at setting up two green hydrogen projects in the southern part of India, including one in Andhra Pradesh. Munjal was of the view that hydrogen is going to be mainstay of transition in mobility and electric vehicles would eventually give way for hydrogen mobility in the next 5-10 years. Further, the company is also looking at expanding its presence in the C&I space.
