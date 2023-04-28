Edited Excerpts:

Q. With India targeting to achieve net zero by 2070, what sort of an opportunity do you see in the Indian renewable energy market?

A. The biggest driver of the industry globally, and in India, the biggest driver of the industry globally is the world is now committed to a net zero. The three biggest polluters today are electricity, mobility, and industry. So for electricity, today we have renewables, we have wind, we have solar. There is enough of what we know today to help us decarbonize the electric grid. But it comes with its own challenges, because wind and solar as you know, both are intermittent. So both will come when they come and when they don’t come we need storage. Storage comes from battery storage, or it comes from hydrogen. So there are two parts, either we invest in batteries which we are doing across the world, or we invest in hydrogen. Today’s technologies are good enough to go for another decade or so. But if I think about a grid for the world, especially for India, where majority of our energy would come from renewables the grid as we know it today, will have to completely go through an overhaul.