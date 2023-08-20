Hero MotoCorp eyes sustainable growth post-Covid, back to pre-pandemic margins2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp aims for sustainable growth through new product launches and expanding market share. The company is increasing production capacity for the Harley-Davidson X440 and plans to launch its electric vehicle range in 100 cities by year-end.
Hero MotoCorp, having restored its margins to pre-Covid levels, is now focused on achieving sustainable growth. The company aims to boost its market share across various segments through the introduction of new products in the coming quarters, as stated by a senior company executive, reported PTI.