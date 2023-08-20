Hero MotoCorp eyes sustainable growth post-Covid, back to pre-pandemic margins

Hero MotoCorp aims for sustainable growth through new product launches and expanding market share. The company is increasing production capacity for the Harley-Davidson X440 and plans to launch its electric vehicle range in 100 cities by year-end.

Hero MotoCorp, having restored its margins to pre-Covid levels, is now focused on achieving sustainable growth. The company aims to boost its market share across various segments through the introduction of new products in the coming quarters, as stated by a senior company executive, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The nation's leading two-wheeler manufacturer is actively working on increasing its production capacity to facilitate the launch of the highly-anticipated Harley-Davidson X440, which has already garnered more than 25,000 bookings.

Reportedly, the company is also progressing as planned to launch its electric vehicle range in 100 cities by the end of this year, with a primary emphasis on achieving a dominant position in this sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The ICE (internal combustion engine) business margins are now 14.5 per cent. Effectively, it means that we are back to pre-Covid levels which were around 14 per cent," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said in an analyst call.

Moving forward, now that the company has restored its margins to pre-Covid levels, its exclusive focus will be on growth and expanding its market share. This will be driven by a series of recent and upcoming product launches in the coming quarters, as stated by the executive.

During the Covid period and with the cost inflation, the margins had got down to around 11.5 per cent, Gupta noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero MotoCorp currently holds a retail market share of approximately 35 percent in the domestic market. During the April-June quarter, the company recorded consolidated figures of ₹701 crore in net profit and ₹8,851 crore in revenue.

Gupta mentioned that with more than 25,000 bookings already received for the Harley-Davidson X440, the company must increase its capacity and meet the rising demand in the future. In response to a question about expanding the Harley range, he mentioned, "There is, of course, consideration for potential portfolio extensions and exploring new geographical markets. However, these discussions will occur in due course with our partner Harley-Davidson."

Gupta affirmed the company's commitment to expanding its presence in various cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We initially aimed for 100 cities by December, and I'm pleased to inform you that we have already surpassed 36 cities as of now. We are on track to achieve coverage in 100 cities well before the end of December. Subsequently, our focus will shift to portfolio expansion, slated for next year, as we work towards achieving our objective of leadership in the EV sector," he stated.

Regarding the broader two-wheeler industry, he highlighted that the government's substantial investment in capital expenditure would lead to increased income demand and employment, which bodes positively for the segment.