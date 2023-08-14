Hello User
Business News/ Companies / HeroMotoCorp receives family settlement deal from promoter group, Sunil Kant Munjal resigns as joint MD

HeroMotoCorp receives family settlement deal from promoter group, Sunil Kant Munjal resigns as joint MD

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:42 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Sunil Kant Munjal resigns as joint managing director of Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

According to Hero MotoCorp, the Maestro Edge has already been received well since its launch earlier this month. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Hero MotoCorp Ltd's Sunil Kant Munjal has resigned as joint managing director, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Sunil Kant Munjal, hereinafter refer to as an ‘Individual’ shall exit from the management and control of Hero MotoCorp Limited, including any position held as Joint Managing Director," said the company.

The company obtained a family settlement agreement from the promoter group. In its filing, the firm stated that an agreement had been reached for the use of the trademark "HERO" between "Family Group" and Sunil Kant Munjal.

The family group consists of Santosh Munjal, Renu Munjal, Suman Kant Munjal, and Pawan Munjal, hereinafter referred to as "Family Group".

(more to come)

14 Aug 2023, 06:42 PM IST
