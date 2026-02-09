Hero Realty charts ambitious growth plan: Launch 6 projects, enter new cities in next 12 months
Summary
Hero Realty intends to expand into new markets, including Lucknow and Vrindavan. The company has formed a partnership with HDFC Capital to enhance its growth in tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
BENGALURU: Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd, the real estate arm of Hero Enterprise Ltd, plans to ramp up its business by entering new cities, launching multiple projects and acquiring land, a top company official said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story