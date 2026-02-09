“In the last two-three years, the company has been growing strategically. In the next phase, the target is to be one of the top three developers in north India. We have already tied up land for project launches in FY27. Going forward, we will look at more new locations and satellite towns in NCR (national capital region) and north India for future projects," Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer of Hero Realty, said in an interview.