Phase 3 trial of COVID drug Movfor positive; cuts hospitalisation by 65%: Hetero

Drug firm Hetero today announced positive results of Phase III trials of Movfor ( Molnupiravir ), which is an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine. The results showed Molnupiravir, along with the standard of care (SOC) reduced the risk of hospitalisation by over 65 per cent compared to SOC alone.

“Early viral clearance (negative RT-PCR) and significant clinical improvement were observed within 5 days of administering the antiviral drug. There were no fatalities reported during the study," a statement by the company said.

Hetero works in the area of research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-quality chemical and biological medicines. Under the Phase III trials, one of the studies included 1,218 COVID-19 patients (with SPO2>93 per cent and COVID-19 symptoms as per ICMR COVID-19 guidelines). The study enrolled eligible patients, in five days of symptom onset, and they were administered with Molnupiravir capsules (800 mg twice daily) along with SOC, or SOC alone for five days.

Hetero had entered into an agreement with MSD in April 2021 for the manufacturing and distribution of investigational oral therapeutic antiviral drug ‘Molnupiravir’ for the treatment of COVID-19.

Under the licensing deal, Hetero was allowed to expand access of Molnupiravir in India and in other low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), following the approvals for emergency use authorisation by local regulatory agencies.

As per the company, Molnupiravir is an “investigational, orally bioavailable form of a potent ribonucleoside analogue that inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV2, the causative agent of COVID-19".

Molnupiravir has been shown to be active in several models of SARS-CoV-2, including for prophylaxis, treatment and prevention of transmission, as well as SARS-CoV-1 and MERS.

