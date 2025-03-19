Companies
Hexaware is back on the bourses. What should investors expect?
Shelley Singh 10 min read 19 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Summary
- Last month, Hexaware Technologies, which had delisted in 2020, went public again. In the runup to the relisting, the company has delivered a standout performance. Will it be able to sustain that momentum while standing up to the scrutiny that comes with going public? We take a closer look.
New Delhi: Public listings are usually sober events. The CEO takes the stage and talks about the journey followed by the ringing of the bell to signal the start of the company’s public launch.
