HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's ₹535.15 crore infra project
- For the project, HGINFRA had bid ₹466.11 crore that is expected to be completed in 30 months.
HG Infra Engineering Limited on 22 February announced that it has been declared the L1 bidder for by Chandigarh's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for infra projects worth ₹535.15 crore.
