HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's 535.15 crore infra project

For the project -- construction of foundations, substructure & superstructure along with river training/protection work, earthwork & allied works for viaduct 1 & 2 in between Chainage Km 47+415 to Km 50+900, in connection with Bhanupali-BilaspurBeri new railway line in district Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh -- HGINFRA had bid ₹466.11 crore that is expected to be completed in 30 months.