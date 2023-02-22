Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's 535.15 crore infra project

HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's 535.15 crore infra project

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
File Image: Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

  • For the project, HGINFRA had bid 466.11 crore that is expected to be completed in 30 months.

HG Infra Engineering Limited on 22 February announced that it has been declared the L1 bidder for by Chandigarh's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for infra projects worth 535.15 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that HG Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company" or “HGINFRA™) has been declared as L-1 bidder by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chandigarh (the “RVNL")," it said in a stock regulatory filing.

As per details, L-1 bidder is a bidder who is selected only on the basis of the lowest cost committed to complete the work. 

For the project -- construction of foundations, substructure & superstructure along with river training/protection work, earthwork & allied works for viaduct 1 & 2 in between Chainage Km 47+415 to Km 50+900, in connection with Bhanupali-BilaspurBeri new railway line in district Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh -- HGINFRA had bid 466.11 crore that is expected to be completed in 30 months.

Earlier on Wednesday, HGINFRA's stock closed 23.95 points or 3.22% lower at 719.50 apiece.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
