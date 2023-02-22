HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's 535.15 crore infra project

HGINFRA bags Rail Vikas Nigam Limited's ₹535.15 crore infra project1 min read . 09:43 PM IST
HG Infra Engineering Limited on 22 February announced that it has been declared the L1 bidder for by Chandigarh's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for infra projects worth ₹535.15 crore.
"We are pleased to inform you that HG Infra Engineering Limited (the “Company" or “HGINFRA™) has been declared as L-1 bidder by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Chandigarh (the “RVNL")," it said in a stock regulatory filing.
As per details, L-1 bidder is a bidder who is selected only on the basis of the lowest cost committed to complete the work.
For the project -- construction of foundations, substructure & superstructure along with river training/protection work, earthwork & allied works for viaduct 1 & 2 in between Chainage Km 47+415 to Km 50+900, in connection with Bhanupali-BilaspurBeri new railway line in district Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh -- HGINFRA had bid ₹466.11 crore that is expected to be completed in 30 months.
Earlier on Wednesday, HGINFRA's stock closed 23.95 points or 3.22% lower at ₹719.50 apiece.