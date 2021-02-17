High-end homebuyers who faked it and didn’t quite make it

Q: Have you ever gotten the feeling that a buyer was using a showing to put on an act?

Sheila Trichter

Associate real-estate broker, Warburg Realty in New York City

I had a gentleman who was just moving to New York. He called me about something I had advertised and we had a lovely conversation. He said he’d be in town two days later, so I set up some viewings. When he arrived, he looked like a caricature of an out-of-town businessman: expensive haircut, expensive tweed suit.

We looked at three apartments on the first day—beautiful prewar apartments on Central Park South and Central Park West. He wanted to see two of them again, including a six-room apartment on lower Central Park West facing the park that was priced at about $4 million. It was just a jewel. Then the businessman called me and said he’d like to see the apartment again—a third time.

I called the owner and said, “Hey, the guy that came twice wants to come a third time." The owner said he had a strange feeling about the guy; he was too slick. He said, “I want to be home."

That third morning, the owner engaged him, saying, “You’ve been here three times." And the client said, “I’m going to make an offer on your apartment."

When we left, he said, “Join me for lunch. I have a business lunch and then you and I will sit down and talk about what the offer should be."

I didn’t want to be at the lunch. I said, “You have your lunch, I’ll meet you whenever."

He said, “No, it will be very casual. They’ll love to talk about the apartment, please come."

We went to a very fancy restaurant. There was a little bit of business talk: He was starting something with these guys, who were potential investors. And then he brought up the apartment. He asked me to describe it and asked everyone to chime in with what they thought he should offer. It occurred to me that he was trying to impress these people with the fact that he was buying a $4 million apartment for cash.

After we left, I said, “Let’s get some coffee and talk about the apartment." And it was oops! Suddenly, he had an emergency phone call. Did you ever hear from him again? Because I didn’t.

But we had a lovely lunch, very lively conversation. Everyone likes to talk about real estate in New York. And everyone asked me what their apartment was worth.

Steve Bailey

Broker, managing partner at The Agency in Ontario, Canada

It was a very large two-story home with an indoor pool and a conservatory in the most prestigious area in Waterloo, an hour west of Toronto. At the time, it was the highest-priced home in the region: $4 million or $5 million.

We don’t get a ton of these listings in a year, so when you get a client who wants to come and see a property like that, you give them the benefit of the doubt. It’s not like L.A. or New York where you’d want to see financial information.

So when these people called us and said that they were from out of the country and that their dad was looking to invest and wanted to buy this house for them while they were going to school, I said to myself, “Hey, there’s money out there; let’s give these people the benefit of the doubt."

They showed up in a Lamborghini. I was like, “OK, Dad is buying it for them." They were in their early 20s, well-dressed and obviously very in tune with tech. About 10 minutes into the showing, it was pretty apparent that one of two things were happening: They were either so excited about the house that they were taking selfies to send back to their father, or they were doing this for a publicity stunt, like on social media.

Instead of taking photos of the house, they were taking pictures of each other. They were out there in the indoor pool, taking selfies close to the water.

There’s a movie theater in the basement, and they were taking selfies of themselves sitting there, like in their own private movie theater. There was a two-story great room with a grand piano and a big fireplace—they really liked that room.

We eventually determined they must have been wannabe social influencers trying to get some cred by posting photos of themselves in a luxury home.

If these people were doing it as a media stunt for Instagram or whatever, I’m impressed. I don’t know how many people will rent a Lamborghini just to do that. But we were never tagged in anything.

