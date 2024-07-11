Companies
India’s highest-paid bankers are from non-banks. RBI can’t do much about it—yet.
Gopika Gopakumar 6 min read 11 Jul 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Summary
- Chiefs of non-banking financial companies are among the highest-paid in India's lending sector, trumping even the bosses of the country's largest banks. But even among those non-banks, the highest earner turned out to be a surprise.
MUMBAI : India’s highest-paid banker isn’t Sashidhar Jagdishan, chief of the country’s largest private lender, HDFC Bank Ltd. That title goes not to Rajeev Jain, the CEO of Bajaj Finance Ltd, India’s largest non-bank, but to Abhay Bhutada, the recently retired chief of Pune-based Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
