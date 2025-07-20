Himalaya goes digital-first, scales influencer play, and champions young women through purpose-led marketing
MUMBAI: As the personal care space heats up with new-age D2C brands amid changing consumer behaviour, legacy player Himalaya Wellness is rewriting its playbook. From prioritizing digital-first marketing to rolling out purpose-led campaigns and innovating around convenience, the brand is taking bold bets. In a conversation with Mint, Ragini Hariharan, marketing director— personal care and hygiene, Himalaya Wellness, discusses the company’s digital shift, its evolving influencer strategy, Women's Premier League-led brand storytelling, and the long runway for growth in existing categories. Edited excerpts: