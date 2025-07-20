As a legacy brand, how do you stay culturally relevant to younger consumers?

That’s an ongoing effort. Consumers already associate us with trust, safety and quality. But we also need to come across as young, modern and in tune with their world. The same actions from a startup would be praised, but legacy brands are held to a different standard. We’re leaning into web series integrations and relatable influencer content, showing protagonists using Himalaya not for vanity, but to solve real problems. Our biggest brand, Neem Face Wash, is often a consumer’s entry point into skincare as a teenager, so we go the extra mile to connect with Gen Z in their language.