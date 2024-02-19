Hindalco on track to meet clean energy targets two years ahead
Hindalco Industries, through the successful completion of phase one of the pumped hydro project, plans to achieve 30% of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030. The company plans to become net neutral on carbon by 2050.
Aluminium major Hindalco Industries is putting a major thrust into its sustainability projects as the company expects to realize the first phase of its interim green house gas (GHG) reduction target by a couple of years before 2030, said Satish Pai, managing director of the company.