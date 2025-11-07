Hindalco's domestic biz fires up Q2 earnings, net profit up 18% q-o-q
Dipali Banka , Abhishek Law 4 min read 07 Nov 2025, 09:45 pm IST
Managing director Satish Pai attributed the uptick to “disciplined cost management and robust contributions from the India business”.
Driven by strong upstream and downstream domestic aluminium sales, Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries on Friday reported a better-than-expected revenue and profitability. Its net profit rose 18.4% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to ₹4,741 crore for July-September, while the revenue was up 2.8% to ₹66,058 crore.
