Hindalco's domestic biz fires up Q2 earnings, net profit up 18% q-o-q

A 16 September fire at its Oswego, New York, plant—confined to the hot mill—inflicted a $650 million ( ₹5,500 crore) hit. Its restart is slated for end-December, with full ramp-up likely in four to six weeks. Insurance covers property and business interruption, subject to deductibles, mitigating much of the sting. Hindalco will make an equity infusion of $750 million into Novelis, to be raised as debt through its subsidiary in Holland, AV Minerals (Netherlands).