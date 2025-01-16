Hindenburg news LIVE Updates: Hindenburg Research's founder Nathan Anderson said he would disband the firm whose reports sparked heavy short-selling by investors and investigations by authorities, wiping billions from the market values of companies including India's Adani Group and U.S.-based Nikola.
Nathan Anderson, who started Hindenburg in 2017, cited the toll of the "rather intense, and at times, all-encompassing" nature of the work as the reason for his decision, in a website post published on Wednesday.
In his farewell letter, he wrote, “I write this from a place of joy. Building this has been a life’s dream. I did not know at the outset if it would be possible to find a fulfilling path. This wasn’t an easy option, but I was naïve to the danger and felt drawn to it magnetically."
He goes on to add,“…it wasn’t always obvious to me, but I now view all of this as a love story. To my wife, you have been so patient with me. It has not been easy, to put it mildly, and I am forever grateful that you have sacrificed so much and pushed forward with me. And now, my dear, we get to enjoy it together for as long as this world will let us.
To my family and friends, I’m sorry for the times I have ignored you while I let my attention be drawn away. I can’t wait to have more time to share with you together. Lastly, I want to express how grateful I am to our readers"
Short-sellers like Anderson, who managed his firm's own money but not that of others, bet against companies they believe have accounting issues, mismanagement or fraud, which they find usually after a long period of investigation.
Short-selling involves borrowing a stock to sell it in the expectation the price will fall, then repurchasing the shares and pocketing the difference. Should the price rise, the seller can be exposed to potentially unlimited losses
Hindenburg news LIVE: How Carvana responded to the allegation?
Responding to Hindenburg's allegation, Carvana spokesperson said, “The arguments in today’s report are intentionally misleading and inaccurate and have already been made numerous times by other short sellers seeking to benefit from a decline in our stock price."
Since its initial public offering seven years ago, Carvana has been one of the most heavily researched public companies, she adds.
Hindenburg news LIVE: Hindenburg took a short position on Carvana recently, here's why
Hindenburg Research recently noted that Carvana Co’s subprime loan portfolio carries substantial risk and its growth is unsustainable.
Taking a short position on Carvana’s stock after conducting research that included interviewing former employees, its report, titled: “Carvana: A Father-Son Accounting Grift for the Ages," made several claims, including that Carvana has lax underwriting standards and uses a company owned by the father of Chief Executive Officer Ernest Garcia III to boost results.
The report’s overarching claim is that Carvana is using dubious tactics to help results, while hiding from investors the risk of its loan portfolio. This, according to the report, is being done to lift shares and allow Garcia and his father, Ernie Garcia II, to profit.
Hindenburg news LIVE: Why Nate Anderson decide to disband the company?
Explaining the decision to shut shop, Nate Anderson said, “There is not one specific thing—no particular threat, no health issue, and no big personal issue."
“Someone once told me that at a certain point a successful career becomes a selfish act. Early on, I felt I needed to prove some things to myself. I have now finally found some comfort with myself, probably for the first time in my life. I probably could have had it all along had I let myself, but I needed to put myself through a bit of hell first."
Hinting that the project was hampering his personal life, he said, “The intensity and focus has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about. I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me."
Hindenburg news LIVE: Nate Anderson shook some empires, targetted Gautam Adani, Jack Dorsey and more
Nate Anderson, 40, made international waves in January 2023, publishing a report accusing Adani of “pulling the largest con in corporate history." The bear also published reports on Dorsey’s Block Inc. and Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises.
All three financiers and their businesses adamantly disputed Hindenburg’s assertions. Still, that year the trio saw their collective wealth swoon by as much $99 billion while their publicly traded companies lost as much as $173 billion of market value, report by Bloomberg states.
This month, Anderson went after Ernie Garcia III’s Carvana Co., accusing him and his father, Ernie Garcia II, of an “accounting grift for the ages." The auto retailer promptly dismissed Hindenburg’s arguments as “intentionally misleading and inaccurate."
Hindenburg news LIVE: Full text of Nathan Anderson's note as he disbands Hindenburg
As I’ve shared with family, friends, and our team since late last year, I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finish the pipeline of ideas we were working on. As of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today.
I write this from a place of joy. Building this has been a life’s dream.
I did not know at the outset if it would be possible to find a fulfilling path. This wasn’t an easy option, but I was naïve to the danger and felt drawn to it magnetically. Read more here
