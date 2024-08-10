Hindenburg-Adani case LIVE updates: US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani's ‘money siphoning scandal’ in its new investigative report. Hindenburg Research posted a cryptic message on Saturday, August 10, about a possible new India-centric report. “The current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani." the report published by Hindenburg research read. LiveMint has reached out to SEBI for a response on the latest report by Hindenburg Research. The blog will be updated once we receive a response. Hindenburg Research's allegation comes over a year after it levelled allegations against Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate. In January 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of insider trading, stock manipulations, and financial irregularities. The report claimed that the Adani Group had artificially inflated its share prices. The revelations led to a significant drop in the stock values of various Adani Group companies, with losses exceeding $100 billion. Adani group and chairman Gautam Adani have on multiple occasions vehemently denied all the allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research in January 2023 report. Stay tuned to LiveMint for the latest updates on Hindenburg Research's new investigative report

Hindenburg quotes Adani Watch in report Hindenburg added in its report ''Sitting below GDOF in the multi-layer structure (two layers below the Global Opportunities Fund), is the IPE Plus fund, a small and obscure offshore fund registered in Mauritius. The IPE Plus Fund had only U.S. $38.43 million in assets under management (AUM) at the end of December 2017, per IIFL disclosures.'' ''AdaniWatch reported that "by March 2017, ATIL, a Vinod Adani company, had a total balance of $40.38 million with GDOF". Thus, while we are unable to see the total assets of parent fund GDOF, it appears a significant portion of the assets of the funds may be comprised of Adani money. Beyond being used as an alleged funnel for Vinod Adani's money, the tiny fund had other close ties to Adani. The Founder and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the IPE Plus Fund was Anil Ahuja, per his biography. At the same time, Ahuja was a director of Adani Enterprises where he served three terms spanning nine years ending in June 2017, per his biography and exchange disclosures. Prior to that he was a director of Adani Power,'' said Hindenburg in its report.

Hindenburg report accusing Adani Group Hindenburg said in its report today, ''A separate investigation by the Financial Times showed that the parent fund of GDOF – the Bermuda-based Global Opportunities Fund ("GOF") – was used by two Adani associates "to amass and trade large positions in shares of the Adani Group". These nested funds are managed by Indian Infoline ("IIFL"), now called 360 One per private fund data and IIFL's marketing material. IIFL, is a publicly listed wealth management firm in India which has a long history in setting up convoluted fund structures and with previous ties to the Wirecard scandal, Germany's largest ever fraud case. IIFL Wealth was alleged to have committed fraud in a takeover deal involving Wirecard, using a Mauritius fund structure, per a lawsuit in UK courts.'' View Full Image Source: Adani Watch/ Hindenburg report on August 10, 2024

Hindenburg-Adani Case: Who is Dhaval Buch, mentioned with SEBI chairperson in US short-seller's report? Hindenbrug Research has accused SEBI chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch in its report. Dhaval Buch's LinkedIn profile mentions he is a Senior Advisor at Blackstone and Alvarez & Marsal. Buch has been working with Blackstone since July 2019. "Blackstone has been one of the largest investors and sponsors of REITS, a Nascent Asset class in India", HIndenburg report says.

Hindenburg's allegations against Adani Group ''As detailed in our original Adani report, documents from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) alleged that Adani "grossly" overvalued the import valuation of key power equipment, using offshore shell entities to siphon and launder money from the Indian public,'' said Hindenburg in its report. ''A subsequent investigation by non-profit project Adani Watch in December 2023 showed how a web of offshore entities, controlled by Gautam Adani's brother, Vinod Adani, were recipients of funds from the alleged over-invoicing of power equipment. In one complex structure, a Vinod Adani controlled company had invested in "Global Dynamic Opportunities Fund" in Bermuda, a British overseas territory and tax haven, which then invested in IPE Plus Fund 1, a fund registered in Mauritius, another tax haven,'' said Hindenburg

India's supreme court drew a blank on the scandal, claims Hindenburg ''The Indian Supreme Court said that SEBI had drawn a blank in its investigation of these shareholders, as detailed in the court records. In late June 2024, Adani CFO Jugeshinder Singh described some regulator notices aimed towards Adani Group as "trivial", apparently writing off the prospect of their severity even before the process was concluded,'' said Hindenburg in its report today.

Hindenburg claims to receive legal notice Hindenburg claims in its report, ''Instead, on June 27th, 2024, SEBI sent us an apparent 'show cause' notice. SEBI did not allege any factual errors in our 106-page analysis, but instead claimed the disclosure around our short position– which we disclosed repeatedly– was deficient, arguing that we should have provided even more robust disclosure. The SEBI notice also claimed our report was "reckless" for quoting a banned broker with specific experience dealing with SEBI who detailed how the regulator was fully aware that firms like Adani used complex offshore entities to flout rules, and that the regulator participated in the schemes. In our July 2024 response to the 'show cause' notice, we wrote that we found it odd how SEBI—a regulator specifically set up to prevent fraudulent practices – showed little interest in meaningfully pursuing the parties that ran a secret offshore shell empire engaging in billions of dollars of undisclosed related party transactions through public companies while propping up its stocks through a network of sham investment entities.''

Hindenburg alleges 'SEBI showed surprising lack of interest in Adani scandal In its report, Hindenburg said, ''It has been nearly 18 months since our original report on the Adani Group presented overwhelming evidence that the Indian conglomerate was operating "the largest con in corporate history". Our report exposed a web of offshore, primarily Mauritius-based shell entities used for suspected billions of dollars of undisclosed related party transactions, undisclosed investment and stock manipulation.'' ''Since then, despite the evidence, along with over 40 independent media investigations corroborating and expanding on our original work, Indian securities regulator SEBI has taken no public action against the Adani Group. Media has reported that SEBI is likely to impose mere token, technical violations on the Adani Group despite the breadth and magnitude of the issues,'' added Hindenburg in its report.