Hindenburg-Adani case LIVE updates: US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has alleged that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani's ‘money siphoning scandal’ in its new investigative report. Hindenburg Research posted a cryptic message on Saturday, August 10, about a possible new India-centric report.

“The current SEBI Chairperson and her husband, Dhaval Buch, had hidden stakes in the exact same obscure offshore Bermuda and Mauritius funds, found in the same complex nested structure, used by Vinod Adani." the report published by Hindenburg research read.

LiveMint has reached out to SEBI for a response on the latest report by Hindenburg Research. The blog will be updated once we receive a response.

Hindenburg Research's allegation comes over a year after it levelled allegations against Gautam Adani's ports-to-power conglomerate. In January 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of insider trading, stock manipulations, and financial irregularities.

The report claimed that the Adani Group had artificially inflated its share prices. The revelations led to a significant drop in the stock values of various Adani Group companies, with losses exceeding $100 billion.

Adani group and chairman Gautam Adani have on multiple occasions vehemently denied all the allegations leveled by Hindenburg Research in January 2023 report.

