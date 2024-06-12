Hindujas say ₹9,860 cr R-Cap deal delayed over FDI rules, regulatory clearances
Mumbai: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank Ltd’s promoters—the Hinduja Group—on Wednesday, sought a 90-day extension till the end of August to complete their acquisition of erstwhile Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, arguing that approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government are causing a delay to the ₹9,861 crore deal.