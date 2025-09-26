Hindustan Unilever faces a short-term sales dip due to the GST rate cut transition
Summary
Hindustan Unilever is expected to report flat to low single-digit consolidated business growth in the September quarter due to the GST reforms' transitory impact on sales.
MUMBAI : The transition to the revised goods and services tax (GST) slabs resulted in a short-term impact on Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) sales in September, the packaged consumer goods major informed the exchanges on Friday.
