Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Companies / Hindustan Unilever faces a short-term sales dip due to the GST rate cut transition

Hindustan Unilever faces a short-term sales dip due to the GST rate cut transition

Suneera Tandon

Hindustan Unilever is expected to report flat to low single-digit consolidated business growth in the September quarter due to the GST reforms' transitory impact on sales. 

Hindustan Unilever reported “transitory” impact in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers clearing existing inventories at old prices.
Gift this article

MUMBAI :The transition to the revised goods and services tax (GST) slabs resulted in a short-term impact on Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) sales in September, the packaged consumer goods major informed the exchanges on Friday.

The transition to the revised goods and services tax (GST) slabs resulted in a short-term impact on Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) sales in September, the packaged consumer goods major informed the exchanges on Friday.

The company is expected to report flat to low single-digit consolidated business growth in the September quarter.

The company is expected to report flat to low single-digit consolidated business growth in the September quarter.

“This is a one-off, transitory impact, and we anticipate recovery starting in November, as prices stabilize, underpinned by rising disposable incomes and our ongoing portfolio transformation actions," HUL said in the stock exchange filing, providing a summary of the operating context and its impact on the company’s second-quarter results to be announced on 23 October.

Companies were required to roll out updated prices in the market starting 22 September after the rationalization of GST rates, which reduced prices of a variety of household essentials.

However, for the makers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that sell hundreds of stock-keeping units across millions of outlets, the transition has proved challenging given the scale of their quarterly business. Meanwhile, retailers stopped taking bulk orders in anticipation of lower rates; companies have also been liquidating inventory to ensure revised prices hit the market as soon as possible.

Also Read | HUL rides out of the woods in Q1

Transitory impact

HUL reported “transitory" impact in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers clearing existing inventories at old prices.

“While this measure supports long-term consumption, we have seen a transitory impact in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers across channels to clear existing inventories with old prices. This has resulted in the postponement of ordering," it said.

HUL expects this impact to continue well into October, given existing pipeline inventory in the channels.

“Due to the aforesaid context, we expect consolidated business growth to be near flat to low single-digit for the quarter ending 30 September 2025, based on the current view," it said.

Also Read | GST cut: Some FMCG companies increase pack sizes, others reduce prices

The maker of Dove soaps and Surf Excel detergent said approximately 40% of its portfolio—including toilet soap, toothpaste, shampoo, hair oil, talcum powder, lifestyle nutrition, and other foods—now benefits from a reduced GST rate of 5%, down from the previous 12% or 18%.

“The GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption…HUL remains committed to supporting the government’s efforts by ensuring that the GST benefits are passed on to consumers through competitive pricing and enhanced value across a wide range of products from 22 September onwards."

In the June quarter, HUL’s sales volumes grew 3% after three quarters of slowing growth. Net profit rose 8% to 2,732 crore on a 4% sales jump to 15,747 crore.

Last week, rival Godrej Consumer Products Ltd also highlighted the short-term impact of the GST transition.

Also Read | HUL: From market darling to mature giant—can growth catch up?

“I expect to see improvements in volumes going into the festive season, driven both by the direct reduction in GST and the additional disposable income it puts in the hands of consumers. That said, the very short term may be a little complicated," said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, said in a statement.

An estimated 35-40% of its portfolio is impacted by the GST reforms, particularly essentials like soaps and shampoos.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suneera Tandon

Suneera Tandon is a New Delhi-based reporter covering consumer goods for Mint. Her beat includes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, retailers, online commerce and other consumer-facing businesses, such as restaurants and malls. She is particularly interested in the consumption patterns of urban and rural Indians, exploring what they buy, wear, and eat. Suneera holds a master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.