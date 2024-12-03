Companies
What HUL’s decade-long plan tells us about consumption in India
Summary
- Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) revealed its strategy focusing on premiumization and evolving consumer preferences in India. The company anticipates growth in personal care and convenience products, driven by rising incomes and changing habits as more consumers shift towards advanced formulations.
New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) recently unveiled its roadmap for the next couple of years, highlighting a significant shift in Indian consumer preferences.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more