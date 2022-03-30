Hindustan Unilever’s Dapada factory becomes part of Lighthouse Network

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturing sites recognised by the WEF for applying advanced technologies, innovations, and sustainable practices to modernise business operations
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Packaged consumer goods company—Hindustan Unilever Limited’s Dapada factory, that manufactures home care products under the Surf excel, Rin, and Vim brands has joined the Lighthouse Network becoming the first FMCG manufacturing site in India to be accorded this status.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Packaged consumer goods company—Hindustan Unilever Limited’s Dapada factory, that manufactures home care products under the Surf excel, Rin, and Vim brands has joined the Lighthouse Network becoming the first FMCG manufacturing site in India to be accorded this status.
The Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturing sites recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for applying advanced technologies, innovations, and sustainable practices to modernise business operations, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturing sites recognised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) for applying advanced technologies, innovations, and sustainable practices to modernise business operations, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Network includes sites that have implemented end-to-end digitization across the value chain, pushing the boundaries of technological advancement, it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Dadra manufacturing site, in the state of Gujarat, was established in 2001—it produces three million units per day for brands like Surf excel, Vim, Rin and Wheel.
“This site started its digital journey in 2018 and is known to be the first Unilever dedicated Home Care site globally to be recognised as an E2E lighthouse factory, paving the way for rapid digital transformation in South Asia," the company said.
During this transformation, the factory was able to reduce its carbon footprint, enhance productivity and provide superior product quality to consumers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company implemented Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies like augmented reality, big data and analytics, and IoT at the Dapada factory to accelerate the pace of innovation and speed of response to consumer demand, said says Willem Uijen, Unilever’s head of supply chain for South Asia and Southeast Asia.
As a result of this transformation the manufacturing site has been able to reduce manufacturing cost (per ton) by 39% and end-to-end product development lead time by 50%. The site has also been able to reduce quality defects by about 50%, the company said.
On the sustainability front, there has been a reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions by 54% and water consumption by 31%. A key aspect pivotal in the digitisation journey included making our people future fit. As part of the transformation, 48% of the workforce were up-skilled and re-skilled, the company added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The WEF recognition is a testament to our sustained focus on making the Supply Chain future fit as part of our ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda. This is the first time an FMCG factory in India has been awarded this status, and I hope more will follow as Unilever increasingly digitises its supply chain function," said Sanjiv Mehta, President of Unilever South Asia and Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!