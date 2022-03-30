Hindustan Unilever’s Dapada factory becomes part of Lighthouse Network

“The WEF recognition is a testament to our sustained focus on making the Supply Chain future fit as part of our ‘Reimagine HUL’ agenda. This is the first time an FMCG factory in India has been awarded this status, and I hope more will follow as Unilever increasingly digitises its supply chain function," said Sanjiv Mehta, President of Unilever South Asia and Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever.