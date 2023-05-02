Hindustan Zinc's all-cash bid for Vedanta's assets lapses: Report1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:57 PM IST
The deal was announced in mid-January, after which Hindustan Zinc had three months to call an extraordinary general meeting to seek approval from its minority shareholders
Hindustan Zinc Ltd's proposal to buy certain zinc assets from Vedanta Group for $2.98 billion in cash has lapsed as the Indian miner did not get shareholders' approval within the stipulated time limit, said two government sources.
