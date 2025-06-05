Global firms Hines, Sumitomo form joint venture for Mumbai luxury condo project
Summary
Hines is the developer and equity investor in the project and manages day-to-day development activities in collaboration with Sumitomo, which is also an equity investor.
Bengaluru: US-based global developer and investment manager Hines and Japan's Sumitomo Corp. have entered into a joint venture for a luxury condominium project in the high-value Mumbai property market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story