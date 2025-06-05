Hines expands Mumbai footprint

Last week, Hines and Kanakia Group said they have struck an alliance to develop an office project on a 3-acre land parcel near the business district Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) with a total investment of around ₹3,000 crore. Sumitomo and Japanese real estate firm Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd are also partners in the project. Hines is the lead developer and equity investor along with the two Japanese entities, while Kanakia is the land partner.