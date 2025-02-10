Companies
Hiranandani’s Yotta Data Services files application with SEC to list in US
Shouvik Das 5 min read 10 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Chief executive Sunil Gupta did not disclose the final intended size of the initial public offering, but a presentation by the company to the SEC said that the listing “is expected to result in approximately $463 million ( ₹4,064 crore) of cash added.”
New Delhi: Homegrown data centre and cloud computing services provider Yotta Data Services has filed its final application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange, chief executive Sunil Gupta told Mint in an interview.
