Hiranandani’s Yotta Data Services files application with SEC to list in US

“Yotta is just over five-years-old, which suggests that it is going for a premature public listing in comparison with what’s typically seen among startups. But, it is an AI infrastructure company, and its capex needs justify the listing too. This is an overall positive move, since the US SEC clearance is a stringent regulatory certification to get. With the US also becoming more guarded about using its own AI data centres through Stargate, this could be a good moment for Yotta to cash in on a rapid growth opportunity. Weaker market sentiments in India right now are also likely a factor here."