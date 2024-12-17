His startup is now worth $62 billion. It gave away its first product for free.
Berber Jin , Tom Dotan , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Dec 2024, 07:24 PM IST
SummaryAs CEO of Databricks, Ali Ghodsi has performed a series of ‘strategic surgeries’ to make his company one of the fastest-growing startups in Silicon Valley.
When he was in college in Sweden, Ali Ghodsi read an article about a chief executive who was hired to save a struggling tech company. It reminded him of the surgeries his parents, both doctors, performed while he was growing up.
