Global power sector struggling on broken supply chains, component crunch: Hitachi Energy CEO
Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 16 Oct 2025, 11:00 pm IST
Summary
Globally, the power sector is grappling with severe transformer shortages, driven by fragmented supply chains and geopolitical tensions. Hitachi Energy's global CEO highlights the challenges of balancing supply and demand amid rising electricity needs, particularly in India.
New Delhi: With the global energy transition running into political and supply-chain roadblocks, the world’s power sector is facing a critical shortage of transformers and other key components. Fragmented supply networks, geopolitical tensions, and growing scepticism over Chinese equipment have stretched delivery timelines from months to years, threatening to slow grid expansion worldwide.
