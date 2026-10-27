Why Hitachi Ventures wants a front-row seat in India’s deeptech boom

Hitachi Ventures has made India part of its global deeptech strategy, according to senior executives at the venture fund.
"The idea to set up shop here was relatively clear: the Indian market is a very international market. At the same time, it operates under its own rules in the venture game," said Wolfgang Seibold, partner and chief investment officer at Hitachi Ventures, in an interview with Mint. "You need to be part of the inner network here to take part in good deals. We needed to be here in order to play."