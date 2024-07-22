Hollywood’s Paramount rule

They flew around the world meeting potential investors, a few of whom I had set up. One investor told me Mr. Ellison reminded him of “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure" and said that “giving money to a young guy, who had all the money in the world, to invest in risky films is a tough sell." In 2010, with a deadline looming and deal terms for the fund getting worse and worse, the Ellison family put up the money and threw everyone out, including me. Bye-bye to the first rule of Hollywood.