Homegrown Indkal Tech in licensing pact to launch Acer smartphones in India

  • Indkal plans to launch smartphones in a price range of 15,000 to 50,000, steering away from the entry-level segment of the market, a strategy adopted by a number of players.

Gulveen Aulakh
First Published11 Jul 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Acer will be coming into the market at a time when Chinese brands-Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and others-have captured 75% of Indian market share.
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies will make and sell Acer brand of smartphones in India through a brand licensing deal with the Taiwanese tech giant.

Indkal will design, manufacture and distribute Acer-branded smartphones in India starting in a couple of months, marking Acer's debut in the competitive Indian smartphone market, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are excited that Indkal Technologies will further this mission in India by providing a wide range of smartphones under the Acer brand that expand end user choices and enrich their experience in the India market,” said Jade Zhou, vice-president of global strategic alliances at Acer Inc.

Under the agreement, Indkal will leverage Acer's brand recognition and its own manufacturing expertise to capture a sizeable share of the Indian smartphone market. Indkal plans to launch smartphones in a price range of 15,000 to 50,000, steering away from the entry-level segment of the market, a strategy adopted by a number of players. 

These devices will boast high-end processors, advanced camera technology, and premium features, all designed and manufactured in India, aligning with the government's 'Make in India' initiative, the companies said.

"We are thrilled to introduce Acer smartphones to Indian consumers," said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies. "These well-designed devices will offer exceptional value with cutting-edge hardware and software. We are confident that consumers will appreciate the quality and innovation synonymous with the Acer brand."

Acer will be coming into the market at a time when Chinese brands-Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and others-have captured 75% of Indian market share by volumes. Transsion Group-backed Tecno, Infinix and Itel smartphone makers work across price bands, including the entry level or sub 10,000. 

Acer will, however, compete in the mid-range smartphone segment, intensifying competition. Acer-branded phones will be available for purchase both online through e-commerce platforms and through retail stores across the country.

