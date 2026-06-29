Fluence deal signals Honasa’s pivot towards health-beauty convergence

BENGALURU: Honasa Consumer Ltd’s acquisition of a majority stake in Fluence Pharma marks more than its entry into nutraceuticals. It is also a clear signal that India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) brands are increasingly looking to healthcare and prescription-led segments to build consumer trust and unlock new avenues of growth, industry executives told Mint.
The Mamaearth parent said last week it will acquire a 58% stake in Mumbai-based Fluence Pharma at an enterprise value of around ₹135 crore, and will purchase the remaining stake in phases over the next 5-7 years. Alongside the acquisition, the company is setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Honasa Health, to build a business-to-consumer nutraceuticals franchise.
Fluence sells condition-specific over-the-counter (OTC) supplement kits for hair and skin care through a network of more than 3,000 dermatologists, and has built its business around patented Cyclical Nutrition Therapy, which delivers nutritional supplements in cycles rather than in fixed daily combination to address hair and skin concerns.