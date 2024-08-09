Honasa to bring down inventory holding period for Mamaearth distributors
SummaryCo-founder and CEO Varun Alagh said Honasa has also signed a partnership with logistics company Delhivery to streamline its supply chain.
Honasa Consumer Ltd, which sells Mamaearth-branded personal care products, is working to lower the holding period of inventory with distributors to 40 days, co-founder and chief executive officer Varun Alagh told Mint, potentially alleviating their burden of keeping 90 days of stocks.