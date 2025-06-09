Mamaearth’s parent got its hands dirty for a distribution overhaul—it’s painful, but paying off
Honasa's major distribution overhaul hasn’t been easy but it's reaping early rewards for the company. Mamaearth's parent still needs to work on building stronger ties with its distributors as it seeks growth for its younger brands.
Bengaluru: After nearly four painful quarters, Honasa Consumer Ltd’s decision to transform its distribution model—from super-stockists to direct distributors, following in the footsteps of consumer goods giants—is starting to bear fruit.
The parent company of beauty brand Mamaearth saw revenue contribution from its direct distributors nearly double in the January-March quarter, resulting in a 13% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹533 crore.
While Honasa’s fourth-quarter profit fell 17% from a year earlier to ₹25 crore, its distribution model reached more than 100,000 distributors in 2024-25, doubling in one year.