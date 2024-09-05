Hostel chain The Hosteller raises ₹32 crore in Series A funding to expand to 150 locations by 2026

The chain plans to expand operations across India. With current locations in metro cities, the company will add five hostels monthly and strengthen its market presence.

Varuni Khosla
Published5 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
The Hosteller has raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32 crore from a clutch of investors
The Hosteller has raised ₹32 crore from a clutch of investors

The Hosteller, a chain of hostels, has raised $4 million, or about 32 crore, in a Series A funding round led by a consumer-focused investment firm of L Catterton in India, V3 Ventures. Six other existing investment companies, individuals and family offices also participated in the funding round. 

The company plans to more than double its network as it competes with 10-year-old Zostel, which is one of the largest chains of branded hostels in the country, as well as ArtBuzz and goSTOPS.

Also Read | Yatra Online acquires corporate travel agency Globe Travels for ₹128 crore

The Hosteller will deploy the funds to expand its network to over 150 locations across India by 2026, the company said in a statement. At present, it operates in 60 locations in metro cities and tourist destinations.

It intends to increase its presence in urban centres and emerging travel spots. The company will also strengthen existing operations while venturing into new regions.

Sustainable growth

Arjun Vaidya, co-founder of V3 Ventures, said the funding will allow the company to scale up quickly and continue capturing a larger share of the travel and backpacker market across India. Participants in this funding round included LV Angel Fund, venture capital company FAO Ventures, private equity firm Synergy Capital Partners, Unit-e Consulting, Ice.VC and Thrive Ventures.

Founder and CEO Pranav Dangi said the company will focus on sustainable growth. The funding round will support its broader strategy of providing travel experiences.

He added that the company will add about five hostels to its portfolio every month. Since its launch in 2014, the company has expanded primarily in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. It operates its own properties.
 

Also Read | ‘Luxury travel has hit its peak, budget hotels are the future’

Bookings for alternative accommodation on MakeMyTrip increased 24% in 2023. According to research by the online travel company, rooms under 2,500 per night were preferred the most by travellers looking for hostels and apartments.

A lot of this demand came from the north of the country. But this was not the case in the east, where travellers preferred hotels. Alternative accommodation like homestays were favoured more by those in the south.

The sector has attracted other funding in the past. In 2021, goSTOPS raised $2 million in its Pre-Series A and bridge rounds from Mumbai Angels Network, The Chennai Angels and others.

Last week, The Hive Hostels, a student hostel company that does not directly compete with The Hosteller, raised 11.5 crore. Zostel has raised $14.8 million across three rounds since 2014.

While the sector has received some funding, many hostel businesses in India are finding long-term survival hard and are moving towards more premium offerings and trying their hand at homestays.

Also Read: Tourism sector needs major revival, ’Incredible India 3.0’, but receives no discernable benefits in Budget

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 02:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesHostel chain The Hosteller raises ₹32 crore in Series A funding to expand to 150 locations by 2026

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.05
    02:39 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    5 (2.82%)

    Max Financial Services

    1,117.50
    02:38 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -15.4 (-1.36%)

    Tata Steel

    151.85
    02:39 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.36%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.45
    02:39 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    -7.45 (-2.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,139.50
    02:35 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    169.7 (8.62%)

    TVS Supply Chain Solutions

    207.55
    02:35 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    11.45 (5.84%)

    Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

    1,826.75
    02:35 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    98 (5.67%)

    Craftsman Automation

    6,325.45
    02:35 PM | 5 SEP 2024
    308.55 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,505.00-134.00
      Chennai
      73,291.0081.00
      Delhi
      73,363.00725.00
      Kolkata
      72,650.00-1,132.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue