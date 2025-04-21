Leela, Hyatt or Radisson? Summer brings out India's best hotel deals

New Delhi: Soaring heat and school holidays are driving a seasonal exodus from cities, as residents chase cooler climes abroad or in hill stations. Meanwhile, luxury chains like The Leela and Hyatt and boutique offerings from Brij and The Postcard Hotel are rushing out offers from spa credits to heritage trails, converting undecided travellers into confirmed guests during what is typically a weak season for the sector.

Such deals usually surface in May when the mercury rises and schools shut, but the early summer onset year, coupled with the absence of big-ticket events that attract foreign visitors, have prompted hoteliers to start early.

Offer roll out

The Leela Palace Jaipur offers 10% savings on all hotel services, while its Udaipur hotel will give direct savings on spa treatments and packages that include lunch or dinner. One can pay for two days and stay for three at Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, with 20% savings on extended bookings, discounted rates for early or flexible reservations, and perks like breakfast and service discounts built in.

The Postcard Hotel offers packages for longer stays, bundling everything from daily dining credits to anytime check-ins and locally inspired cocktails, targeting the growing appetite for slow travel and indulgent escapes.

Also read | Global hotel chains sign wave of deals in India

One hotelier said summer travel presents a unique challenge. "With May to July typically witnessing a 20-30% drop in leisure travel across most destinations, at our hotels, we see this as an opportunity rather than a lull. We are running limited-period summer offers designed to draw travellers into the heart of charming and lesser-explored regions," said Anant Apurv Kumar, cofounder of Brij Hotels.

The company curates packages with heritage trails, local craft workshops, foraging walks, and community-led dining experiences. These offers help revive demand by 10-15%, Kumar claimed.

Radisson Hotel Group said it has seen a rise in leisure demand, and will launch offers in the coming weeks to maintain demand. There will be campaigns for its rewards members, including gourmet-focused stays and limited-period summer offers, said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer. "With holidaymakers increasingly seeking value-led experiences, we are further boosting promoting leisure-focused destinations through the rest of the year as well," he said. Radisson expects room revenue to cross internal estimates in April and May.

Also read | Tourists and migrants are helping this European economy keep pace with the US

While summer typically signals a slower period, this early shift in the season has presented a timely opportunity to capture demand and entice guests looking for a quick getaway before the busy season picks up. Discounting, then, becomes a strategic lever—not just to sustain revenue, but also to encourage direct bookings, reduce dependency on intermediaries, and lock in loyalty for the months ahead.

Hyatt's curated summer packages are designed to inspire travel and deliver exceptional experiences, said Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India & South West Asia. "Our World of Hyatt programme further enhances the experience, with member benefits like bonus points, room upgrades, and special savings." He said that overall, the company expects a year-on-year revenue growth of 20%.

Domestic tourism rises

The rush for the domestic traveller appears reasonable given the rise in domestic tourism. According to a tourism ministry report from February, India saw 2.5 billion domestic tourist visits in 2023, up 8% from 2019's 2.3 billion. Domestic tourist visits refer to the number of trips undertaken by residents, for purposes such as leisure, business and other personal reasons.

Also read | Why an airline is building a hotel empire in India

India saw 18.89 million international tourist arrivals in 2023, just crossing the pre-pandemic level of 17.91 million.

The Oberoi group has also introduced summer offers at several of its warmer properties, including a minimum two-night stay with add-ons like happy hour discounts, reduced prices on food, beverages and laundry, and limited spa credits. At select wildlife resorts in Ranthambhore and Bandhavgarh where it may be too hot, the offer includes all meals and a late checkout option.

According to Hotelivate, a consultancy, destinations like Rishikesh, Udaipur, Srinagar and Agra have seen particularly strong demand this year, especially at luxury and upper midscale hotels. These spots, ranging from beach and mountain retreats to heritage cities, are now more profitable thanks to higher room rates and increased occupancy. Many of these leisure destinations now earn more revenue per room than earlier, making them key markets for hotel brands.

India currently has about 200,000 branded hotel rooms. Of these, around 168,000 are in the mid-to-upper midscale and luxury categories, which see the maximum benefit from rising leisure demand.

Also read | India is a $100 billion travel opportunity, says Global Hotel Alliance CEO

Average room rates have nearly doubled in the last decade—from ₹10,900 in 2014 to ₹20,700 now—even though occupancy levels have stayed fairly stable at around 64% year-round. India's organized hotel sector is expected to cross 300,000 rooms by 2029, with over 100,000 new rooms likely to be added, driven by growth in religious tourism, rising income levels, and major infrastructure developments.