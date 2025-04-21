Leela, Hyatt or Radisson? Summer brings out India's best hotel deals
SummaryThe pampering begins early this year with rising temperatures, Indian hotels are offering promotions to attract travelers during the typically slow summer season. Major chains like Radisson, Anantara, Oberoi and Hyatt are introducing special packages to boost domestic tourism
New Delhi: Soaring heat and school holidays are driving a seasonal exodus from cities, as residents chase cooler climes abroad or in hill stations. Meanwhile, luxury chains like The Leela and Hyatt and boutique offerings from Brij and The Postcard Hotel are rushing out offers from spa credits to heritage trails, converting undecided travellers into confirmed guests during what is typically a weak season for the sector.