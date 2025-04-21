Leela, Hyatt or Radisson? Summer brings out India's best hotel deals

Radisson Hotel Group said it has seen a rise in leisure demand, and will launch offers in the coming weeks to maintain demand. There will be campaigns for its rewards members, including gourmet-focused stays and limited-period summer offers, said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer. "With holidaymakers increasingly seeking value-led experiences, we are further boosting promoting leisure-focused destinations through the rest of the year as well," he said. Radisson expects room revenue to cross internal estimates in April and May.