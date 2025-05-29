From Radisson to Lemon Tree, hotel chains line up at least two dozen projects in the North-East
India's North-East is fast emerging as a hotspot for new branded hotel development, with leading chains rushing in to gain an early-mover advantage.
From Kaziranga and Cherrapunjee to Agartala and Gangtok, India’s North-East is witnessing a surge of interest from major hotel chains betting on the region’s long-term tourism potential.
Backed by public-private partnerships in some cases and growing government support, Lemon Tree Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group, and Indian Hotels Co. are lapping up management contracts with hotel owners in India’s north-eastern states.
Juniper Hotels and Hotel Polo Towers are also investing heavily across the region, with new properties planned in destinations such as Guwahati, Shillong, Itanagar, Dibrugarh and Jorhat.