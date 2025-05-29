Hotel development activity in the North-East has gained momentum in recent years, but the region remains significantly underpenetrated in terms of branded supply.

As of March, the north-eastern states accounted for about 3,400 branded hotel rooms, a mere 1.7% of India’s branded hotel supply of about 200,000 rooms, show exclusive data received from hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock.

However, the North-East is witnessing a clear upward momentum in terms of branded hotels, according to the consultancy. Sikkim and Assam lead the way, collectively accounting for over 65% of the region’s branded hotel supply, with Sikkim’s capital city Gangtok and Assam’s capital Guwahati contributing more than half of that, according to HVS Anarock.