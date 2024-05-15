Companies
Real estate majors are coming for the hotel industry bearing a ₹10,000-cr purse
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 15 May 2024, 05:13 PM IST
SummarySome of India’s largest property developers including Prestige Group, D B Realty, and Brigade Group have outlined mega budgets to expand their hospitality businesses, looking to capitalise on the hotel sector’s promising growth trajectory
Last month, Prestige Estates Projects, a real estate company primarily focused on the southern states, signed an agreement with global hospitality giant Marriott International to manage six of its upcoming hotel projects in India. The Bengaluru-headquartered group set aside a significant budget for these projects: ₹4,250 crore, or about $500 million.
