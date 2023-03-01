Housing.com launches 'Rent Now, Pay Later' services by partnering with Niro

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Niro said “We are excited about our collaboration with Housing.com to enable India’s first ‘Rent Now, Pay Later’ product for Housing’s customers. At Niro, we are constantly striving to create innovative credit solutions for consumer internet platforms. Through our joint efforts, we have been able to truly revolutionise the way people think about rental payments in India. Housing.com and Niro are both well-positioned to tap into the potential of this growing market and make a meaningful mark in the industry."