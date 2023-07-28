How a Common Accounting Rule Leads to More Layoffs and Less Job Training
Summary
- Because employees don’t have value in accounting terms, they can’t be considered assets. They can only be costs.
Financial accounting isn’t always the easiest topic to get fired up about. But that’s a mistake, especially these days. Accounting rules increasingly are driving companies to make bad decisions about how they hire, fire and develop their workforce. And it is time to rethink those rules.
