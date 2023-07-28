How a Common Accounting Rule Leads to More Layoffs and Less Job Training

The most visible problem the current standards cause is layoffs. If employees were treated as assets, layoffs would be the last—rather than one of the first—things to think about in difficult times. Dumping assets would seem crazy, especially knowing that companies might soon have to replace them. But, as we’ve seen, dumping employees in practice just means dumping costs. Consider the layoffs going on now in businesses that only months ago struggled to hire people and likely will need to hire again soon.