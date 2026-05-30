How a debt transaction helped lift profit at Reliance Retail in 2025-26

Nearly the entire incremental profit growth at Reliance Retail in the last fiscal year stemmed from the conversion of an interest-bearing loan from its parent to a zero-coupon instrument that allows it to buy shares in the company, a Mint review of their financials showed. The conversion reduced the finance costs of the operating retail company, lifting its profit.
Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) reported a profit of ₹13,476 crore in FY26, which was ₹3,503 crore more than the previous year. Meanwhile, the company’s finance costs, or the interest it paid, declined by nearly the same amount, from ₹4725 crore in FY25 to just ₹1,510 crore.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the holding company of RRL, converted ₹40,000 crore in interest-bearing inter-company loans into zero-coupon quasi-equity instruments called optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) in February 2025. Following this, RRL's finance costs paid to its parent RRVL dropped from ₹4,580 crore in FY25 to just ₹879 crore in FY26. The two companies had several other debt-related transactions in FY26, detailed later in this story.