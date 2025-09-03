How a five-toed running shoe became cool—to fashion people

When Nicolaia Rips was in middle school, she remembers the “dorkiest kid" wearing Vibram FiveFingers, utilitarian running shoes with articulated toes meant to simulate the feeling of being barefoot. Still, the fashion writer couldn’t help but buy a pair after seeing them pop up on her Instagram feed.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh the coolest girl I know is wearing Vibrams,’" Rips says.

Once a laughingstock, Vibram FiveFingers have become an unlikely favorite among the fashion set.

Model Paloma Elsesser, rapper Doechii and influencer Leandra Medine Cohen have all been spotted in the amphibious, glovelike shoes. Stylish people from Copenhagen to New York are pairing them with diamond toe rings and long skirts from the Row, and customizing them with ribbons and gems.

Nicolaia Rips says her FiveFingers ‘can spark even the dullest of outfits.’

Rips now wears her FiveFingers with everything from sweatpants to two-piece cocktail sets. “They can spark even the dullest of outfits," says Rips. She affectionately refers to the shoes as her “vibes."

Released in 2006, FiveFingers was initially marketed to yacht racers as a functional shoe that allows feet to maintain dexterity while offering enhanced grip. When barefoot running exploded after Christopher McDougall’s 2009 book “Born to Run," the shoes spiked in popularity. In 2014, the company agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging it had overstated the shoes’ health benefits, including that it could strengthen muscles and reduce foot injuries.

Almost from the beginning, the shoes were eschewed by the mainstream as eccentric and ugly. Pair them with Prada? Never.

Fashion’s reappraisal started in 2020, when Balenciaga, then designed by the provocateur Demna, released a heeled sock-boot version of the FiveFingers. A year later, cutting-edge Japanese designers Takahiro Miyashita and Suicoke both released collaborations with Vibram.

Before the shoe could take over Substack, however, it was eclipsed by another unconventional hero: Maison Margiela’s cloven-toed Tabi.

Initially introduced in 1988, the Tabi gained a cadre of new converts and shifted from cult classic to cliché faster than you could say Samba.

“Tabis became basic," says Marisa Suen, a stylist based in Sydney, Australia.

Australian stylist Marisa Suen bought her first pair last year, after the popularity of a more classically fashionable toe shoe, Maison Margiela’s Tabi, went into overdrive.

But they also shifted the Overton window on socially acceptable footwear, and the hunt was on for the next outlandish style. Suen purchased her first pair of FiveFingers last year.

Interest in Vibrams reignited in August 2024, when fashion journalist Liana Satenstein predicted a toe-shoe renaissance. By November, brand consultant Emma Hope Allwood had positioned Vibrams as the new Tabis.

“There’s a growing openness—especially among women—to the boldness of toe shoes," says Abby Bucknall, the global head of marketing for Vibram FiveFingers.

The brand has had trouble keeping up with demand. Recent restocks have sold out within days.

“Our goal isn’t necessarily to have everyone fully understand the product immediately, but to welcome the curious," says Bucknall, who joined the company shortly before its current renaissance in 2024. “Education is key because being barefoot is a different experience."

And when it comes to Vibram FiveFingers, one thing you can expect is questions—and raised eyebrows.

“People always have so many questions about them, like ‘Do you feel rocks when you step on them?’" says Rips, the fashion writer. (The answer: yes.)

Mika Velez, a content creator based in Manchester, England, once noticed two older women at a cafe having an animated conversation. “I could see her mouth the words ‘Oh, my God, what is that?!’" she says. They were talking about her Vibrams.

But Velez finds the shoes just as often fly under the radar. They can, she says, even look like a ballet flat when styled a certain way. “A lot of people don’t even notice until they give my feet a second look and realize, ‘Oh, my God, your dogs are out!’"

The shoes invite questions and, sometimes, scorn.

The other thing fashionistas have come to expect from their Vibrams? Comfort.

“They’re a truly life-changing shoe," says Allwood. “My arch is perfectly supported. They’re so lightweight. I’m flat on the ground. My balance is good. I’m very happy with them. But my boyfriend? Not so much."

Alex Cyr, a competitive runner and co-host of the Marathon Handbook podcast, was surprised to hear FiveFingers have crossed over into cultural relevancy.

“Vibram FiveFingers have a connotation that the person doesn’t really know what’s up," he says. “They don’t have the power of new racing shoes, or the support or durability of your classic everyday trainers."

While he admits to feeling a twinge of annoyance when people wear racing shoes in regular contexts, he sees the latest trend as ultimately harmless. “If we’re judging how good fashionable shoes are for your feet, you could probably do worse than the Vibram FiveFingers," he says. “As a fashion statement, who am I to say they’re cringe?"

If fashion’s impulse is to continue pushing boundaries in search of more and more outlandish silhouettes, what exactly comes next? Allwood is already predicting a sea change.

“I think we’re about to see a Converse Chuck Taylor resurgence," she says. “We’ve gone so far off the deep end of freakiness that being kind of normal is subversive."